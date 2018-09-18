The highest court has spoken: You are allowed to smoke - and grow - dagga at home
The Constitutional Court has found that the ban on the private use and cultivation of dagga at a private home is unconstitutional.
The unanimous judgment decriminalises adults smoking dagga at home and growing enough marijuana for personal consumption.
But the highest court in the land said clearly marijuana was not allowed to be smoked publicly. Dealing is still illegal.
The Constitutional Court was confirming the 2017 Western Cape High court by Judge Dennis Davies that found a ban on use of dagga at home was against the constitutional right to privacy.
Rastafarian Garreth Prince and leader of Dagga party Jeremy Acton brought the case. Multiple government departments appealed and wanted dagga use at home to remain criminalised.
"We are free", this man shouts. "After thousands of years. Rastafarai.... We are free!!!! " pic.twitter.com/51J5VNDibW— Katharine Child (@katjanechild) September 18, 2018
Literally, you can smoke weed at home tonight.— Katharine Child (@katjanechild) September 18, 2018
A man screams "Babylon" in court. There is so much applause and the court is being very patient with all the interruptions and noise and cheers.
Court breaks out into applause and interrupts reading of judgment.— Katharine Child (@katjanechild) September 18, 2018
Section 4b of drugs act is unconstitutional and invalid to extent it prohibits possession of dagga by adult in private for personal consumption in private.
The court accepted medical studies that showed alcohol caused more harm than dagga and that there was little data to show that criminalising dagga reduced harmful use.
Parliament has two years to amend laws on the use of dagga at home.
In the meantime‚ the court specified it has allowed “interim relief” that allows people to smoke dagga at home and grow enough for personal use at home.
Judge Raymond Zondo said he took into account international law allowing the private use of dagga at home.