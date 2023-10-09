Netflix said on Monday it is ending its free mobile plan in Kenya which has allowed users to access a quarter of its shows and movies without paying over the past two years.
It did not say how many subscribers it had added as a result of the scheme which was designed to help recruit new paying users.
“We definitely learnt a lot from the test,” a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters without giving details.
“We are going to continue to offer other plans.”
Netflix is rolling out an advertisement-supported plan, offering subscribers a monthly plan for $6.07 (about R118), but the spokesperson did not comment on its availability in Kenya.
Though low middle-income economies like Kenya offer streaming services big opportunities for subscriber growth, they also pose challenges as purchasing power dwindles due to inflation, industry executives said.
Under the free plan, which will end on November 1, viewers were able to watch Western-produced shows such as Money Heist and Bridgerton, and African ones such as Blood & Water.
Netflix has been commissioning more home-grown content from around Africa as part of its strategy to snag new subscribers on the continent. It has also been using partnerships with local telecom firms to simplify payments.
Netflix to end Kenyan free access plan after two years
Image: Bing Guan/File Photo/Reuters
Netflix said on Monday it is ending its free mobile plan in Kenya which has allowed users to access a quarter of its shows and movies without paying over the past two years.
It did not say how many subscribers it had added as a result of the scheme which was designed to help recruit new paying users.
“We definitely learnt a lot from the test,” a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters without giving details.
“We are going to continue to offer other plans.”
Netflix is rolling out an advertisement-supported plan, offering subscribers a monthly plan for $6.07 (about R118), but the spokesperson did not comment on its availability in Kenya.
Though low middle-income economies like Kenya offer streaming services big opportunities for subscriber growth, they also pose challenges as purchasing power dwindles due to inflation, industry executives said.
Under the free plan, which will end on November 1, viewers were able to watch Western-produced shows such as Money Heist and Bridgerton, and African ones such as Blood & Water.
Netflix has been commissioning more home-grown content from around Africa as part of its strategy to snag new subscribers on the continent. It has also been using partnerships with local telecom firms to simplify payments.
READ MORE:
Fake news alert: No Netflix deal with Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa killing
Netflix plans to raise prices after actors' strike ends
David Beckham takes family to premiere of candid new Netflix documentary about his life
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos