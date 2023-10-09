South Africa

Fake news alert: No Netflix deal with Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa killing

'No R22m deal between Netflix and Khumalo sisters for a docuseries on Senzo Meyiwa's killing'

09 October 2023 - 10:50
Netflix says there is no deal between it and the Khumalo sisters, Kelly and Zandile.
Image: Instagram/Zandie Khumalo

Netflix dismissed social media claims that Kelly Khumalo and Zandile Khumalo-Gumede have signed a R22m deal with the platform to produce a docuseries about the events that took place at their Vosloorus house the day Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

“There is no truth to these 'reports', there is no deal between the Khumalos and Netflix,” said a Netflix spokesperson. 

Meyiwa sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest when two intruders entered the Khumalo family home in Vosloorus in October 2014 while he was relaxing with friends and Kelly, with whom he had an extramarital affair and a child.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer.

Netflix production company Ten Ten Films last year aired a docu-series on the murder before the trial got underway. The five-part true crime documentary series featured interviews with Meyiwa's family, his friends, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya and advocate Gerrie Nel.

Kelly and Zandile did not participate in the docu-series but snippets of their interviews with other media outlets were used.

Two eyewitnesses to the murder participated, with Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala admitting he was paid for his pictures of Meyiwa. Mthokozisi Thwala said he refused to be part of the Netflix documentary as he saw it as a “moneymaking business”. However, he said he gave them six pictures of him and Meyiwa. He never accepted payment for these. 

TimesLIVE

