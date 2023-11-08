A warrant of arrest will be issued if Uyajola9/9 presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye fails to appear in court on December 11.
The case against the rapper was postponed in the Johannesburg magistrate's court to December 11 on Wednesday.
He faces 13 charges including multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping.
The charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place between 2006 and 2009.
“If your client is not available [on December 11], a warrant of arrest will be authorised,” said magistrate Betty Khumalo.
Listen here:
LISTEN | Arrest warrant will be issued if 'Jub Jub' fails to appear in court in December
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A warrant of arrest will be issued if Uyajola9/9 presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye fails to appear in court on December 11.
The case against the rapper was postponed in the Johannesburg magistrate's court to December 11 on Wednesday.
He faces 13 charges including multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping.
The charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place between 2006 and 2009.
“If your client is not available [on December 11], a warrant of arrest will be authorised,” said magistrate Betty Khumalo.
Listen here:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
‘Jub Jub’ court case over rape, attempted murder charges postponed to December
'I regret my actions. I don't regret going to prison' — inside Jub Jub's sit-down on 'Unfollowed'
Moja Love violates people's rights, experts says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos