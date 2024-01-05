Family, friends, colleagues and fans of veteran playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema gathered at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday.
Ngema, who died in hospital after a car crash involving a truck on the R61 in the Mbizana area in the Eastern Cape last month, was accorded a special provincial official funeral category 2.
This category includes elements of police ceremonial honours and is reserved for “distinguished people” specifically designated by the president on request by the premier of a province.
TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the images.
IN PICS | Special provincial official funeral for Mbongeni Ngema
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
