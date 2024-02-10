PODCAST | Remembering Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes one year later

A year ago today — on February 10 2023 — rapper AKA, born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was killed in KwaZulu-Natal at the age of 35.
Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsaoane, were killed on Durban’s Florida Road after dining at a popular restaurant.
The horrific incident, confirmed as an assassination, was captured on CCTV video footage which was widely circulated on social media. Forbes' death was one of the high profile cases that rocked the nation and highlighted the high levels of crime in South Africa.
The rapper's family, fans, public figures and political parties have called on police to speed up investigations. However, a year later, no arrests have been made.
In this episode of The Follow-Up, we remember the late rapper by providing the timeline of events leading up to his final moments and revealing what strides have been made in the investigation into his murder, and how a year later AKA is still remembered and celebrated by his family, friends and the music fraternity.
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
The Follow-Up is a TimesLIVE production.
