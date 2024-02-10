TshisaLIVE

PODCAST | Remembering Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes one year later

10 February 2024 - 08:46 By TIMESLIVE
Rapper AKA was shot dead in Florida Rd in Durban on February 10 2023. File photo.
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi

A year ago today — on February 10 2023 — rapper AKA, born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was killed in KwaZulu-Natal at the age of 35.

Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsaoane, were killed on Durban’s Florida Road after dining at a popular restaurant. 

The horrific incident, confirmed as an assassination, was captured on CCTV video footage which was widely circulated on social media. Forbes' death was one of the high profile cases that rocked the nation and highlighted the high levels of crime in South Africa.

The rapper's family, fans, public figures and political parties have called on police to speed up investigations. However, a year later, no arrests have been made. 

In this episode of The Follow-Up, we remember the late rapper by providing the timeline of events leading up to his final moments and revealing what strides have been made in the investigation into his murder, and how a year later AKA is still remembered and celebrated by his family, friends and the music fraternity.

LISTEN HERE:

The Follow-Up is a TimesLIVE production.

MORE:

WATCH | AKA's murder: One year later and no arrests – what happened?

Footage available and detailed coverage of the events leading up to the murders created hope that the killers would be caught and brought to justice.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | A glimpse into AKA's art and merchandise exhibition

"The sadness is still there, but more and more it’s about doing good and living his legacy, which is giving me energy," said Tony Forbes.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Nadia Nakai previews her tribute single to AKA 'Never Leave'

Nadia Nakai shares a snippet of her upcoming single 'Never Leave'.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'It broke my heart' — Lynn Forbes reflects on Kairo's first day of school without AKA

'You will be with her again today and every day going forward and even if we can’t see you, we feel your presence all the time.'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
