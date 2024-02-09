One year ago, on February 10, a South African superstar was gunned down in a brutal, callous assassination. The incident was caught on camera and shocked the world.
Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, was left lying dead in Florida Road alongside friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane as the two killers ran off into the night.
The footage and detailed coverage of the events leading up to the murders created hope that the shooters would be caught and bring the people potentially behind the killings to justice.
After the murder, police minister Bheki Cele promised they would catch the criminals.
“We have collected a lot of cellphone data, footage and information. Mark this space, we are cracking the case,” said Cele one month after the murders.
However, a year later, no arrests have been made.
WATCH | AKA's murder: One year later and no arrests – what happened?
Image: Screengrab
The police’s investigation has resulted in locating the gun used to kill AKA and the vehicle used in the getaway — a black Mercedes-Benz.
They even arrested suspects in Cape Town who were believed to be linked to the crime, but soon they were released and weren't charged with having any connection to the murders.
Many South Africans have voiced concern that AKA’s murder will turn into another high-profile killing which has no justice. The case of the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, for example, took years to get to trial, and there is now concern over whether the suspects will walk free.
However, police have said they will not close their investigation into AKA's murder until the killers and those behind the crime are caught.
In the latest update by police minister Cele, in December, he said police were close to cracking the case and that the people behind the murder were close associates of AKA.
While the world waits for the police to bring the perpetrators to justice, AKA is remembered through his songs and music videos, one year on.
