Whiteley's week began in dramatic fashion on Monday when he was rushed home from the national team camp in Pretoria to be with his wife‚ who was in labour.

A few days later he will become South Africa’s 58th captain when he leads the Springboks against France at Loftus on Saturday.

“It has been special‚ my wife Felicity phoned me at about 2.30am on Monday and at least I remembered to put my phone on and not on silence‚" Whitely said‚ as he struggled to control his emotions during his captain’s press conference on Friday.

"Shame‚ I woke up my roommate Jaco Kriel but he understood because we have been roommates for many years.

"It is very special for both of us‚ luckily I have my mother-in-law there and we have a lot of support which has managed to put me at ease.

“To be honest‚ I could never have dreamed of a week like this and I am grateful because everything has gone very well at home and at training.

"It actually has been easier than I expected because I have a lot of support here and at home which has been the key. My family has just been phenomenal and I am extremely grateful.”

Whiteley said the cherry on top for him will be running out with his team-mates in front of a packed and ‘special’ Loftus where he has been involved in many fierce battles in the past.

“I am just grateful for the opportunity and I have really enjoyed every single moment of it more than anything.

"The cherry on the cake is on Saturday. The week started off very nicely with the birth of my son and it will end with the match against France."

Whiteley said he could not have scripted this week any better and the events of the last few days have left an indelible mark.

"I could not have scripted something like this in my wildest dreams......... Never‚" he said.

"In future‚ I am not sure what I will tell my son about this week but maybe I will advice him to believe in what he wants to do and follow that.

"I have had some great games and battles and Test matches at Loftus and I am looking forward to it.

"We know that the supporters will be out there in their numbers screaming and shouting for us because at the end of the day‚ there is a serious matter of a Test match to be won.”

