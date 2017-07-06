There's no success like failure

"You know Elon Musk?" she asked. For a moment I was tempted to say: "Elon, oh Elon and I go waaaaay back," like South African men tend to boast to make an impression. Never met the bloke, I had to confess.

All I know is that here in California, Musk, the maker of this Tesla car, is regularly in the news as much for invention as for implosion. His rockets blew up with Nasa satellites on board and there were spontaneous battery combustions in the making of Tesla.

He was fired from his own companies, turned down by major investors and found himself on the edge of bankruptcy more than once. "The many failures of Elon Musk in one giant infographic" appeared in a recent issue of Market Watch. Now worth somewhere around $16-billion, the Pretoria boy got there by failing over and over again.

You do not need the spectacular story of Musk to acknowledge two simple points: that we all mess up at some point in our lives and that we take different routes out of the pit of failure. There are those, the majority, who come out devastated, bitter and angry. Whether turned down for promotion or not winning a scholarship competition, such persons sometimes blame themselves (maybe I'm just not good enough) but more often blame others - affirmative action, white monopoly, the boss's favourite and, that familiar scoundrel, the devil.

Then there are those who also experience disappointment but rise even more determined to do well. What are the habits of those who fail well? Here are a few ...

One, they keep perspective. They accept that failing is part of living. So when it happens, that person is disappointed but not floored. They are likely to say to themselves that the most influential people in the world fell before they flew. Such persons are less likely, therefore, to personalise failure and to make it a commentary on themselves as persons.