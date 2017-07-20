Small businesses are essential for economic revival

Call them slashers or survivors, it adds up to the same thing. They are the tens of thousands of South Africans doing anything and everything to make ends meet.

"Some days we barely scrape enough money together for bread and milk," says Durban mother-of-three Genevieve Stander, who has one full-time job and three part-time enterprises.

A lifestyle Stander characterised as "soul-crushing" was too much for 53-year-old Susan van Rooyen. Reduced to despair by her failure to find a job or an income, 10 days ago she set herself alight on a Randgate street corner.

For all but the wealthy or lucky few, it won't be hard to empathise with Stander and Van Rooyen. Almost every adult with responsibilities has growing financial worries caused by expenses - unavoidable in many cases - continually outstripping income.