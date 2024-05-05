Shell and BEE partner’s relationship hits ‘rock bottom’ as oil giant prepares to exit SA
BEE shareholders Thebe seek billions for their stake in one of South Africa's biggest empowerment deals
05 May 2024 - 00:00
Global oil giant Shell is preparing to sell its interests in South Africa and exit the country, prompting a row over the value of its BEE partner’s stake in it...
