But I must confess to being grimly amused by the source of the warnings: the people telling us about this impending crisis‚ and asking us to believe their warnings implicitly‚ are the same people who appointed Robert Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador for global healthcare.

In case you missed it‚ last week the World Health Organisation decided that Mugabe was a perfect figurehead‚ perhaps because he is the living embodiment of how countries are brought together through the wonder of medicine: while his wife generates business for South African emergency rooms‚ he sells chunks of Zimbabwe to China then uses the cash to get treatment in Singapore.

The mastermind behind this decision was the WHO’s new boss‚ an Ethiopian politician and doctor by the name of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. His decision was pilloried‚ but to give Dr Tedros his due‚ he had given the world fair warning during his campaign for the position of director-general with a slogan – “Let’s prove the impossible is possible” – that revealed an unshakable commitment to denying reality.