The EFF thugs are a short hop from Idi Amin, and it suits the ANC fine
15 July 2019 - 07:00
Our leaders are very quick to condemn violence and intimidation, but extraordinarily poor on ensuring law-enforcement agencies are able to bring the thuggish and unlawful acts of the hypocritical so-called Economic Freedom Fighters to court.
But Julius Malema’s morons won’t be stopped because their snouts are in the same state capture trough as some ANC leaders.
