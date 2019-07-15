Ideas

The EFF thugs are a short hop from Idi Amin, and it suits the ANC fine

15 July 2019 - 07:00
Julius Malema and other EFF leaders are more about inciting chaos and war, and romanticising violence.
Julius Malema and other EFF leaders are more about inciting chaos and war, and romanticising violence.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Our leaders are very quick to condemn violence and intimidation, but extraordinarily poor on ensuring law-enforcement agencies are able to bring the thuggish and unlawful acts of the hypocritical so-called Economic Freedom Fighters to court.

But Julius Malema’s morons won’t be stopped because their snouts are in the same state capture trough as some ANC leaders.

Most read

  1. The EFF thugs are a short hop from Idi Amin, and it suits the ANC fine Ideas
  2. TOM EATON | No, SA politicians, you aren’t the victims. The people you’re ... Ideas
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | While our leaders trade childish insults, SA is racing to its ... Ideas
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | SA is a nation of whiners – it’s about time we were problem ... Ideas
  5. The rich would be fools to pay a wealth tax to Zuma’s cronies Ideas

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X