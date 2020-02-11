Do you find Sona a bit of a drag? Well, just look at it in a new way
11 February 2020 - 07:00
The State of the Nation address will be disappointing because it always is. This is our collective agreement. Those are the rules.
I don’t know why we do it, but we do and it’s always the same. For a single evening we allow ourselves to disconnect from our stoic, defensive pragmatism and our hopes of glacial, incremental change, and throw ourselves headlong down the super-tube of political escapism.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.