Popular online store Takealot is selling Nesquik milk powder products at three times more than the average price as the products fly off the shelves in supermarkets.
This comes after manufacturer Nestlé announced this week the discontinuation of the products, citing low demand and a drop in sales. The products have been sold in South Africa for many years.
“As part of this strategic shift, Nestlé will be bidding farewell to Nesquik in South Africa, effective from August 21. While Nestlé understands this may disappoint some consumers, this change follows a drop in sales and lower demand for Nestlé Nesquik,” said Takudzwa Mupfurutsa, business executive officer dairy for Nestlé East and Southern Africa.
Since the announcement, large retailers such as Checkers, Shoprite and Pick n Pay have been running short of supplies in some stores as people buy the products for the last time.
The Shoprite group confirmed to TimesLIVE Shoprite and Checkers had a “big uptake” in the sale of Nesquik in recent days. The group said it has an alternative product called Spoonfulls to substitute for the sale discontinuation.
On Tuesday evening the product was out of stock in stores near Parktown, Johannesburg on the Checkers and Pick n Pay shopping apps. On Wednesday morning the stock was replenished in some stores.
Retail stores in Rivonia and Marshalltown had the products.
The chocolate flavour was selling faster than the strawberry flavour. Major retailers sell the products for R64 for the 500g offering.
Online stores triple the price of Nesquik as it flies off the shelves
Image: Takealot/Screenshot
Image: Screeshot/Checkers Sixty60
Though Takealot increased the price three times, it was out of stock.
On Wednesday morning stock was replenished and the price was even higher, with 500g chocolate-flavoured Nesquik priced at R250 and the strawberry flavour at R200.
Takealot sells the 250g strawberry flavour for R137 but in retail stores it costs R40.
People have been sharing their reactions on social media after the news of discontinuation of the products:
