Tyla, Zendaya, Kim K: best and worst dressed at the Met Gala
Mzansi's shining star Tyla snatches the crown from seasoned stars such as Kim Kardashian - see how others fared at the underwhelming 2024 edition
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
BEST
TYLA
If Met Gala trophies were awarded for design, Tyla and designer Olivier Rousteing would have to win every one. Taking on the Garden of Time theme from a looking glass, the Water singer was covered in sand and a stone dress encrusted with crystal studs. Perfectly hugging her petite body, the shape and use of different shades allows us to enjoy the beauty of the cascading gown without enveloping Tyla in a highly conceptual outfit.
Image: Andrew Kelly
HARRIS REED
Reed was head and shoulders above the bouquet of floral looks seen at this year's gala. The look from the Nina Ricci brand he designs is reminiscent of jaw droppers he created for the likes of Lil Nas X which features a draped jumpsuit with a dramatic corset and matching halo. While the look harks back to the Heavenly Bodies theme from 2018, it was still a transcendent take on the whims and magic of this year’s time defying theme.
DEMI MOORE
Demi’s hips certainly don’t lie in this second piece from Reed’s creations. The vintage “wallpaper gown” is an all-black jaw dropper featuring feather-like florals in pink with arrows, shaped like clock dials, jutting out the edges of its heart-shaped wings. The crowning jewel of her look is a Cartier neckpiece she debuted at the event.
ELLE FANNING
Image: Andrew Kelly
Balmain took the right approach with an elemental theme for their guests as Fanning donned an ice sculptor next to Tyla's sandy number. Made from glass, the mermaid dress features striking graphics to create the illusion of tulle-like textures while its off the shoulder bust had two birds made to seem like they were holding up Fanning’s frock.
REBECCA FERGUSON
Image: Andrew Kelly
With so few reveals done to wow lovers of the Met steps, Ferguson shone in her Thom Browne gown. The dress features a glittering black cape that opened up to reveal the blue lining depicting ravens taking flight. Her dazzling gown was a departure from the designer's usual prints, instead featuring a silver beading that traced out a larger raven.
WORST
LEA MICHELE
Image: Andrew Kelly
It’s high time for a ban on trains. Perhaps we can see the Museum call for an exhibition that will free stars from needing to have a Rihanna moment. Specifically, this Lea Michelle number that seems like the anti-version of Rihanna’s yellow Guo Pei masterpiece. All tulle and for what? Perhaps she forgot to change when she left her baby shower?
KIM KARDASHIAN
Image: Andrew Kelly
The queen of hourglass figures missed the mark this year. The look features a snatched silver corset with Lacey brocade skirt and platinum hairdo. After much controversy having tried to walk a mile in Marilyn’s waistline last year, surely she could have found theme-specific ways to play around being a walking hourglass.
TARAJI P HENSON
It’s certainly not the lauded actress’s best look. Henson’s bodice and lining don’t match her skin, making the nude shades an eyesore. The inclusion of yellow in the beading with the pop of pink makes the look all the more jarring.
ZENDAYA
Image: Carlos Barria
While she was perfectly fine walking the carpet in an impressive outfit the first time, not so when she appeared for a second time. Whose to blame here? Her stylist Law Roach or the fashion industry's need for a John Galliano renaissance? Whatever it may be, let’s hope we see no more of this dour and uninspired look from Zendaya.
DONALD GLOVER
Image: Andrew Kelly
As one of the leading males on red carpet fashion, Glover’s approach to this year’s theme seems a little lazier than usual. The brown boxy suit seems to be oversized, coming off as ill-fitting. Remember boys and girls, even oversized outfits need tailoring.
