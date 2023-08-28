You'd have to be as fast as Nesquik's mascot, Quicky the bunny, to get your hands on the flavoured milk drink as Nestlé is no longer restocking SA shelves.
Nesquik discontinued in South Africa due to low demand
Image: supplied
You'd have to be as fast as Nesquik's mascot, Quicky the bunny, to get your hands on the flavoured milk drink as Nestlé is no longer restocking SA shelves.
Nestlé announced Nesquik would be discontinued due to drop in sales and lower demand.
“We remain committed to bringing innovation to the cocoa malt beverages category, and we are eager to improve and introduce new products that will be hitting the shelves soon,” said Takudzwa Mupfurutsa, business executive officer dairy for Nestlé East and Southern Africa.
“As part of this strategic shift, Nestlé will be bidding farewell to Nesquik in SA. Effective from August 21, Nestlé Nesquik strawberry 500g, Nestlé Nesquik strawberry 250g, Nestlé Nesquik chocolate 500g and Nestlé Nesquik chocolate 250g will be no longer be produced in SA and thus discontinued.
“While Nestlé understands that this may disappoint some consumers, this change follows a drop in sales and lower demand for Nestlé Nesquik.”
Milo, Nestlé Hot Chocolate and Nestlé Cocoa are favoured by the SA market.
“They are here to stay, ensuring that consumers can continue to enjoy the exceptional quality and taste they have come to expect from Nestlé. These brands have shown remarkable performance and consumer loyalty, making them the focus of Nestlé's efforts to build a healthier and sustainable business for the future,” said Mupfurutsa.
“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our consumers for their unwavering support throughout the years.”
