Glass Beach is a group of three small, narrow beaches that have been incorporated into MacKerricher State Park, near Fort Bragg, northern California. They are covered by millions of smooth coloured pieces of sea glass of all sizes and shapes.
The reason is that they were used as a dumping site for household garbage and industrial waste in the early to mid-20th century, and became filled with discarded items, including glass bottles, appliances and car parts.
Over several decades, nature and the elements transformed the shoreline, smoothing and polishing the broken glass fragments into colourful, rounded gems. The relentless action of the waves against the glass created a stunning mosaic of sea glass, with pieces in a range of colours, including green, blue, brown and clear.
In the 1960s and 1970s, environmental regulations were enacted to protect the coastline, and the practice of dumping garbage at Glass Beach ceased. Over time, the area became a protected site and a popular destination for tourists and beachcombers.
Today Glass Beach is celebrated for its natural beauty and unique charm. Visitors flock to the beach to admire the shimmering sea glass, collect colourful treasures and enjoy the scenic coastal views.
IN PICS| The world's top 10 beaches, with Cape Town taking second place
A global ranking of the world's best beaches that goes 'beyond the conventional' criteria puts Boulders and its penguins in second place
Image: Gallo
A London-based start-up called Beach Atlas, which specialises in guides to the world’s beaches, recently published its list of the best beaches for 2024, placing Cape Town’s Boulders Beach in second place.
The company said its Golden Beach Award 2024, “goes beyond the conventional” charting of the world’s best beaches, where places are picked purely for their visual allure.
“Our selection embraces a richer tapestry of what makes a beach remarkable,” it said.
Beyond powdery sands and turquoise waters, it used diverse criteria such as value to the local community, DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion), lifestyle offerings and cultural significance to compile a list of contenders, then invited travel experts and influencers from around the world to cast their votes and help curate the final ranking.
Here is a look at the top 10:
1. BORA BORA
Image: Marco Prosch / Getty Images
The top spot goes not to a specific beach but rather a whole island. Bora Bora is a small South Pacific island with a total land area of 31km², surrounded by a lagoon and a barrier reef.
Beach Atlas said the “crystal-clear waters by day and ... postcard-perfect sunsets” make this the “ultimate paradise”.
2. BOULDERS BEACH
“Beach bods come in all shapes and sizes”, Beach Atlas declared, citing Cape Town’s Boulders Beach and its famous penguins as proof.
“More than just a picturesque stretch of sand”, this beach, which falls under the Table Mountain National Park Marine Protected Area, is also a “bustling metropolis for African penguins”, and thus a spot where (human) beachgoers can relax while watching the “tuxedo-clad locals waddle around”, it said.
3. WAIKIKI BEACH
Image: Kat Wade/Getty Images
Waikiki Beach in Hawaii gets the nod not only for its beauty but also because it “whispers tales of gender diversity and indigenous heritage”, Beach Atlas said. Specifically, this is a reference to Hawaiian culture having embraced the idea of a third gender for centuries, a gender labelled māhū.
Māhūs are individuals who possess qualities of both men and women and are believed to have spiritual and healing powers. On the beach are four stones known as Kapaemahu, a tribute to four legendary māhū who centuries ago brought healing arts from Tahiti to Hawaii.
4. COPACABANA
Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is legendary for its 4km stretch of white sand, crystal waters and vibrant atmosphere. It is a hub for beach activities, nightlife and cultural events, attracting millions of visitors every year. Its iconic crescent shape, stunning views of Sugarloaf Mountain, and lively promenade slide it easily into fourth place.
5. MAYA BAY
Image: Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images
Almost 25 years later, Maya Bay on tiny Ko Phi Phi Le, Thailand, remains synonymous with the word “beach”, thanks to the 2000 blockbuster starring Leonardo di Caprio. In the film, Di Caprio’s character seeks out and joins a secret community centred on a top secret, “heavenly” location. That Maya Bay was the real-life spot catapulted it onto a million bucket lists, so much so that the beach suffered due to the number of visitors.
The Thai government closed Maya Bay to visitors in 2019 to help the bay’s ecosystem recover from the damage caused by overtourism. It reopened in 2022 but closed again on August 1 2023, and reopened on October 1 2023.
6. BLACK SAND BEACH
Image: Sergei Gapon / Anadolu via Getty Images
Located on the south coast, near the town of Vik, Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach is considered the most beautiful beach in Iceland and is frequently listed among the top 10 most beautiful beaches in the world.
It is known for its unique rock formations and stunning views, and particularly its colour: it is covered in black volcanic ash and dark rocks. It also boasts notoriously dangerous waves that reach as high as 36m.
7. GLASS BEACH
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Glass Beach is a group of three small, narrow beaches that have been incorporated into MacKerricher State Park, near Fort Bragg, northern California. They are covered by millions of smooth coloured pieces of sea glass of all sizes and shapes.
The reason is that they were used as a dumping site for household garbage and industrial waste in the early to mid-20th century, and became filled with discarded items, including glass bottles, appliances and car parts.
Over several decades, nature and the elements transformed the shoreline, smoothing and polishing the broken glass fragments into colourful, rounded gems. The relentless action of the waves against the glass created a stunning mosaic of sea glass, with pieces in a range of colours, including green, blue, brown and clear.
In the 1960s and 1970s, environmental regulations were enacted to protect the coastline, and the practice of dumping garbage at Glass Beach ceased. Over time, the area became a protected site and a popular destination for tourists and beachcombers.
Today Glass Beach is celebrated for its natural beauty and unique charm. Visitors flock to the beach to admire the shimmering sea glass, collect colourful treasures and enjoy the scenic coastal views.
8. JBR BEACH
Image: Laszlo Szirtesi Getty Images
JBR Beach, short for Jumeirah Beach Residence Beach, is a popular waterfront destination located in the Jumeirah Beach Residence area of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Stretching along the Arabian Gulf coastline, JBR Beach offers a pristine stretch of golden sand, clear turquoise waters and a wealth of recreational and leisure activities.
The beach is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and vibrant atmosphere, with a wide range of amenities and attractions to enjoy. Visitors can relax on the beach, soak up the sun and take a dip in the warm waters. The beach also offers water sports activities, including jet skiing, parasailing and banana boating, providing thrill-seekers with plenty of excitement.
Beach Atlas calls it “a perfect spot for those who love the beach but want the thrill of city life too. A must-visit in Dubai for fun and sun”.
9. SKELETON COAST
Image: Gallo
The Skeleton Coast is the northern part of the Atlantic coast of Namibia and stretches from the Kunene River to the Swakop River.
The name comes from the whale and seal bones that litter the shore, partly due to the whaling industry, as well as the skeletal remains of shipwrecks caused by offshore rocks and fog.
Beach Atlas said: “This inhospitable yet fascinating area showcases the stark beauty and relentless challenge of nature.”
10. OMAHA BEACH
Image: France Sean Gallup / Getty Images
Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, is a historic World War 2 landing site from the D-Day invasion by Allied forces. D-Day was the name given to the June 6 1944, invasion of the beaches at Normandy in northern France by troops from the US, Canada, the UK and other countries. France was occupied by the armies of Nazi Germany at the time.
The beach still holds remnants of German bunkers and a striking stainless-steel sculpture, Les Braves, stands on the shore as a tribute to the Allies who stormed the beach.
Beach Atlas said it offers “a deep dive into the events that unfolded on this significant stretch of coastline”.
