One last hurrah for Adidas and Ivy Park

All-black capsule collection champions the human form and individuality

20 November 2023 - 12:56 By Nokubonga Thusi
Ivy Park Noir.
Image: Supplied

It’s one last hurrah for Adidas and Ivy Park as the two brands mark the final instalment of their collaboration with an all-black capsule collection that champions the human form and individuality.

Combining athletic and functional excellence, the monochromatic colour palette highlights the fabric, fit and texture of each garment.

Taking inspiration from film noir, the campaign showcases the hero pieces of the collection, such as the body-con cropped top and bottom, relaxed 3D-moulded knit sweatsuits, and the Ivy Park signature jersey, in moody black-and-white portraiture.

adidas.co.za

From the November edition of Wanted.

