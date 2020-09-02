AudiSmart Service is the smartest choice

South African motorists will agree that service and maintenance plans offer great assurance when purchasing a new vehicle. But what happens when the stipulated mileage and age limitations have been reached?

At this point, most would consider trading in their vehicle out of concern for unforeseen upkeep costs – or consulting non-approved workshops beyond the network of the manufacturer. Not so for Audi owners, who now have a compelling reason to keep their vehicles for longer.

This is thanks to the introduction of a new programme designed to ensure affordable running costs, in addition to guaranteeing that parts and workmanship honour the same exacting standards met by the vehicle the day it left the factory.

“AudiSmart Service is an innovative package available for all Audi models that are outside of their Audi Freeway plan and are between six to 13 years old,” says Hassan Salie, head of aftersales and dealer development at Audi South Africa.