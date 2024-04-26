news

WATCH | Lotus Evija X Prototype Hypercar is the second fastest EV to lap the Nürburgring

26 April 2024 - 15:02 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The 1,479kW Lotus Evija X Prototype Hypercar is the second fastest electric vehicle (EV) around Germany's gnarly Nürburgring Nordschleife.

With German test driver Dirk Müller at the wheel, this British rocketship lapped the challenging 22.8km circuit in 6:24.047. Rapid, no doubt, but not quite quick enough to topple the Volkswagen ID.R which in 2019 set a lap time of 6:05.33.

Lotus said the track surface was damp in places so the car probably has more to give.

To be fair though, the Evija sports the platform of a production vehicle while the ID.R benefited from proper race-bred underpinnings. The Evija's achievement also makes it the fourth fastest car to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife after the Volkswagen and a duo of purpose-built Porsche racing cars: the 956 and 919 Evo Hybrid. 

The fastest production EV around the Nürburgring Nordschleife is the Rimac Nevera (7:05:298) followed by the Tesla Model S Track Pack (7:25.231).

MORE:

Hulkenberg to race for Sauber and Audi in F1 from 2025

German driver Nico Hulkenberg will race for Sauber next season and then the Audi works Formula One team from 2026 after signing a multi-year ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

WATCH | New ID. Code previews the future of VW in China

Volkswagen (VW) has gone out on a styling limb with its sleek new ID. Code concept car that made its world premiere at the Beijing Auto Show on ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

New Formula E Gen3 Evo 'faster than a Formula One car'

The electric Formula E championship presented a new Gen3 Evo car for 2025 on Thursday with a boast it would out-accelerate a Formula One car from ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lotus Evija X Prototype Hypercar is the second fastest EV to lap the ... news
  2. Hulkenberg to race for Sauber and Audi in F1 from 2025 Motorsport
  3. WATCH | New ID. Code previews the future of VW in China news
  4. Gresini's Marc Marquez eyes factory bike in 2025 Motorsport
  5. ‘Uncool’ green number plates stifle luxury car sales in South Korea news

Latest Videos

'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to remain focused for title run-in