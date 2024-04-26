The 1,479kW Lotus Evija X Prototype Hypercar is the second fastest electric vehicle (EV) around Germany's gnarly Nürburgring Nordschleife.
With German test driver Dirk Müller at the wheel, this British rocketship lapped the challenging 22.8km circuit in 6:24.047. Rapid, no doubt, but not quite quick enough to topple the Volkswagen ID.R which in 2019 set a lap time of 6:05.33.
Lotus said the track surface was damp in places so the car probably has more to give.
To be fair though, the Evija sports the platform of a production vehicle while the ID.R benefited from proper race-bred underpinnings. The Evija's achievement also makes it the fourth fastest car to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife after the Volkswagen and a duo of purpose-built Porsche racing cars: the 956 and 919 Evo Hybrid.
The fastest production EV around the Nürburgring Nordschleife is the Rimac Nevera (7:05:298) followed by the Tesla Model S Track Pack (7:25.231).
WATCH | Lotus Evija X Prototype Hypercar is the second fastest EV to lap the Nürburgring
