Pain of a disaster, and the heroic recovery, is never to be forgotten
Toyota South Africa Motors reflects on the floods that battered KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022
No-one saw it coming. Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) was on course to have one of its most successful years. It had registered its highest-yet sales figures in March 2022, retailing a staggering 15,008 units in just one month.
However, on the night of April 11 2022, a deluge descended on Durban and its surrounds, causing chaos and devastation. The destruction to infrastructure, homes and the community was horrific. It would later be reported that 448 people lost their lives, 40,000 were displaced and more than 12,000 houses were destroyed or severely damaged.
Initially TSAM was optimistic that its Prospecton manufacturing plant on the south coast would remain unscathed, as early reports the next day indicated that operations would not be affected. Unfortunately, the relief was short-lived as information revealed the situation had changed dramatically.
According to senior staff on site, “We went from being good-to-run (the plant) to being waist-deep in water and mud in just 45 minutes.” The mud was between 0.6m and 1.8m deep over the entire 87ha site, causing extensive damage to electrical, mechanical and IT equipment, putting the facility out of action for 16 weeks.
A senior disaster management executive dispatched by parent company Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) described it as “the most extensive damage to any production facility within Toyota globally”.
One of the first people TSAM president and CEO Andrew Kirby messaged with the news was TMC president Akio Toyoda. Toyoda's swift reply was not how did it happen or how will you prevent it from happening again, but rather “how can we help you”?
The assistance from the global Toyota family and related organisations was quick and positive, with an aeroplane full of people, equipment and components. The recovery efforts were initially made challenging with no electricity, water, sanitation, and no mobile communication or IT networks.
The commitment to rebuilding the Prospecton site after the floods was incredible. Safety and welfare of employees was prioritised, followed by concern for the surrounding community — including TSAM suppliers and dealers — and then the recovery of operations.
TSAM knew its recovery would not be smooth and there was significant uncertainty about how long the process would take. Initially it was thought it would take over eight months to recover, and the company was fortunate it could secure the jobs of employees.
To galvanise employees and supporters around recovery efforts, an internal recovery slogan was created, “Rebuilding Better Together”, which focused on the critical aspect of working together and using every possible opportunity to find silver linings and improvement opportunities.
Reflections on resilience
April marks two years since the disaster, and Toyota colleagues are encouraged to reflect on the occasion with a sense of pride and gratitude.
TSAM was able miraculously to rebuild the plant in four months, but the lives of some of those affected will never be the same. The company will always remember them and their loved ones.
In this time of reflection, it is remembered that communities, suppliers, dealers and government worked together and engaged in widespread acts of altruism that resulted in a heightened sense of solidarity.
This is a reminder that in times of crisis, unity and solidarity can help overcome even the greatest challenges. At TSAM, the commemoration allows all to reflect on what was learnt and what should not be forgotten when times are easier.
This way of thinking aligns with the Toyota Global Restart Day, observed annually by Toyota companies on February 24. This moment in Toyota's history originates from the resilience shown in overcoming the challenges the organisation faces worldwide.
As the path forward is navigated, TSAM remains steadfast in its commitment to employees, customers and the communities it serves.
TSAM also extends its heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated staff, suppliers, dealers and Toyota sister companies for their unwavering support and tireless efforts in helping rebuild the plant.
This kind of solidarity and collaboration exemplifies the true spirit of partnerships, and TSAM is immensely grateful for everyone’s invaluable contributions.
While TSAM is a forward-thinking organisation, it also knows to learn and improve, and the crisis of April 2022 was a reminder of what’s important and the power of teamwork, transparency and humility.
It is important for TSAM to glance back, for in the rear-view mirror lies the wisdom to take the company to a brighter future.
