Pain of a disaster, and the heroic recovery, is never to be forgotten

No-one saw it coming. Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) was on course to have one of its most successful years. It had registered its highest-yet sales figures in March 2022, retailing a staggering 15,008 units in just one month.

However, on the night of April 11 2022, a deluge descended on Durban and its surrounds, causing chaos and devastation. The destruction to infrastructure, homes and the community was horrific. It would later be reported that 448 people lost their lives, 40,000 were displaced and more than 12,000 houses were destroyed or severely damaged.

Initially TSAM was optimistic that its Prospecton manufacturing plant on the south coast would remain unscathed, as early reports the next day indicated that operations would not be affected. Unfortunately, the relief was short-lived as information revealed the situation had changed dramatically.

According to senior staff on site, “We went from being good-to-run (the plant) to being waist-deep in water and mud in just 45 minutes.” The mud was between 0.6m and 1.8m deep over the entire 87ha site, causing extensive damage to electrical, mechanical and IT equipment, putting the facility out of action for 16 weeks.

A senior disaster management executive dispatched by parent company Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) described it as “the most extensive damage to any production facility within Toyota globally”.