Five cool Toyota cars you actually want to own

Toyota Supra:

The Supra IV is without a doubt the most-coveted street car in Toyota's 81-year history: a high water mark from the Japanese Bubble era in which anything seemed possible. Left alone in factory specification it was a rapid and über-reliable GT that could devour great distances but also crack a smile when steered down some winding mountain backroad.

However in tuner culture the Supra IV was a blank canvas: a sleek and customisable sportster that could be tweaked to embarrass European exotics costing double – even triple – the price. The secret lay with the 243kW 2JZ-GTE engine living under the hood: a tough-as-a-truck 3.0-litre inline-six that could easily be tuned to deliver 600kW – with stock internals. No wonder it landed a leading roll in the first Fast and The Furious film.

Today the Toyota Supra IV is highly desirable automotive commodity with mint examples commanding top dollar – literally. On US car classified website, Bring a Trailer, one recently sold for a staggering $121 000 (roughly R1 694 000).