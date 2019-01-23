Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau will hope to steer second-tier side Royal Union St Gilloise into the Belgian Cup final over the next week‚ starting with the first leg of their semifinal against Mechelen on Wednesday night.

Tau has been in impressive form for Union this season while on loan from English Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion‚ and has been key in helping them into a first cup semifinal in 50 years.

That has included defeats of top-tier sides Anderlecht and Genk‚ and standing in the way of the side now are another second division team in Mechelen‚ who have already beaten Union twice in the league this season.

Mechelen are leading the charge for promotion and look odds on to be in the top-flight next season‚ posing a significant stumbling block for Tau and his teammates.

The Bafana star has previously told TimesLIVE that the welcome he received at Union has made him hungry to bring success to the club‚ either by helping them to promotion or in the Belgian Cup.