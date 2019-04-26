Another Lexus makes it as a movie star

Quite recently it was the company’s flagship LC500 coupe that starred in the blockbuster sci-fi fantasy film Black Panther.

Now it seems the movie bug has had a firm bite on Lexus as the RC F junior coupe is set for its silver screen debut in Men In Black: International. In this new adventure of the successful franchise, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

The film is directed by F Gary Gray and stars Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson. The executive producer is the legendary Steven Spielberg.

The Lexus RC F has a prominent role in the film as the official company cars of Men in Black agents. The Lexus RX Hybrid and Lexus LX SUVs are also featured in scenes with alien encounters.

"We’ve added some advanced capabilities to the RC F to assist the agents, creating a truly one-of-a-kind alien-fighting machine," said Lisa Materazzo, vice- president of Lexus marketing. "We can't wait for moviegoers to see the RC F as they’ve never seen it before."

Men in Black: International will open in US theatres on June 14 2019.