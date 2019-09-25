How to parallel park like an absolute pro

Parallel parking is probably one of the most dreaded types of parking, and it’s often made worse when there are cars behind you, or when there are bystanders watching to see how many turns it will take before you can get into a parking bay safely and comfortably.

Next time you have to parallel park, time yourself to see how long it takes and how many manoeuvres you need to make before you get into the space. Barend Smit, marketing director of MotorHappy, a supplier of motor management solutions and car insurance options, says there are a number of reasons people find it difficult to parallel park.

“It’s quite a technical manoeuvre, which you will only really get right once you practice, and with practice comes confidence. After all, humans aren’t designed to go backwards and then on top of that there’s the worry of damaging your car, or someone else’s.”

Thankfully, parking is getting easier thanks to new technology. Many new cars now come equipped with parking sensors and reverse cameras which could all lead to an accident-free parking experience. However, if you are one of those people who would rather keep looking for a parking than taking the spot that requires parallel parking, you could have ‘parallelophobia’.