Don't fall victim to car recall scams: 4 tips to keep you and your vehicle safe

The Insurance Crime Bureau (ICB) recently issued a vehicle recall scam alert after a significant increase in the number of cases. Dialdirect Insurance urges vehicle owners to be vigilant.

“Criminals execute a recall scam by contacting unsuspecting vehicle owners and posing as officials representing a car manufacturer — convincing the owners that their vehicle is part of a batch being recalled due to serious malfunctions,” said Maanda Tshifularo, head of Dialdirect Insurance. “With the promise of a repaired or replacement vehicle, many people buy into this scam and end up losing tens or even hundreds of thousands of rand.”

Garth de Klerk, CEO of the ICB, said initial contact is normally made telephonically, where a criminal posing as an official informs victims that their vehicle is being recalled.

“This is often followed up with a spoof e-mail, with criminals going to great lengths to make their communication seem official. They convince vehicle owners that they shouldn’t drive their vehicle under any circumstances and make arrangements to collect it — most often using a tow truck,” said De Klerk.

A couple of days later, the owner will typically phone the dealership for an update, only to discover that the vehicle has been stolen.