CONSUMER WATCH | Strange software glitches see VW buy back unfixable T-Cross

Volkswagen SA (VWSA) has settled in a matter involving a T-Cross with electronic glitches.

Sergio Caon purchased his T-Cross 1.5 TSI R-Line new in 2020, stating the vehicle began to exhibit peculiarities from the day he took delivery on August 20. The vehicle was purchased from Hatfield Volkswagen in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The instrument cluster indicated an error with the stop-start function. He claimed he was told by the sales representative that the issue would be rectified once the battery gained sufficient charge.

“A few weeks later, I still had the same issue,” he told TimesLIVE Motoring.

“I then went to the dealership and was told Volkswagen Germany was aware of the problem, and as soon as the fix is available they would contact me.”

He was told of a way to override the error: switch off the car when the message is displayed and restart.

“This fixed the stop-start problem, but then the doors wouldn’t automatically lock, which I made them aware of.”

Caon said the vehicle then began unprompted resetting of its trip odometer, long-distance driving data and clock, which reverted to 00:00, in addition to applying the default settings of the instrument cluster.

“This problem happened a few times with my wife when she drove the car.”

An unhappy Caon went back to the dealership and inquired about a remedy. He was offered a courtesy vehicle, but refused to accept a Polo or Polo Vivo, saying he was uncomfortable with the perceived theft risk, adding it would not be up to task for duties as a family vehicle since he has a five-year-old child.

After promises of feedback from the dealership failed to materialise, he contacted VWSA directly.

“They told me the policy is to give Polo models as courtesy vehicles, so reluctantly, I accepted.”

Caon took his vehicle to Braamfontein, explaining his issues, and new oddities that had cropped up. The wireless smartphone charger malfunctioned.

“It tells me to remove objects in the way even though the tray is completely empty.”

He also complained about the seeming inaccuracy of the driving range indicator.

“The fuel level never drops. I filled it up a few days before and it said I had a range of 420km. I did 138km with the car, and when I dropped it off it said I could do another 440km.”

“This was all in town driving. I was also driving it hard to see if the range would drop, however it seemed to go up.”

The dealership had his vehicle for eight days and attempted to address his concerns. The start-stop issue was fixed and attributed to an airbag controller unit.

“This was very concerning. If this system is faulty, what is stopping the airbag from going off while driving?”

He attached the service report from the dealership dated July 28 2021.