Features

Lego Technic unveils new 1,432-piece McLaren F1 car

09 February 2022 - 16:56 By Motoring Staff
The Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car will be made available to fans globally from March 1 2022.
The Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car will be made available to fans globally from March 1 2022.
Image: Supplied

Lego is giving racing fans something to cheer about with the release of its new Technic McLaren F1 car. Set to go on sale from March 1, this 1,432-piece model carries the team's iconic papaya livery and features design cues from the soon-to-be-released 2022 car. 

When built, this brick-based McLaren measures more than 13cm in height, 65cm in length and 27cm in breadth, so it goes without saying that you'll need a decent amount of space on your bookshelf to park it. The good thing about these proportions is that Lego has been able to engineer an impressive amount of detail into the kit, including a modelled V6 engine with moving pistons, fully functional steering, suspension and a differential lock.

McLaren F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo (left) and Lando Norris (right) admiring the model.
McLaren F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo (left) and Lando Norris (right) admiring the model.
Image: Supplied

“We are excited to unveil the unique Lego Technic model of our McLaren F1 car, a fun and engaging product that celebrates our 2021 season livery while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design,” says McLaren Racing technical director, James Key. “This has been made possible by an agile collaboration with the Lego Group team, who have truly embraced the spirit of our brave and bold approach to design. The final product looks fantastic, and we cannot wait to make this available to our fans.”

Norris to race for McLaren until 2025

Lando Norris will remain a McLaren Formula One driver until at least the end of 2025 after committing to a new four-year deal, the Woking-based ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Caitlyn Jenner has launched her own W Series team

A new racing team owned by former Olympic gold medal winner and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner will compete in the 2022 W Series, the all-female ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Ferrari and Qualcomm team up for tech projects for road, racing cars

Ferrari said on Tuesday it would partner with Qualcomm Technologies to use the San-Diego based group's premium product, Snapdragon chipsets, to ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Delve into the technology of the new Ford Ranger New Models
  2. REVIEW | 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor SE and Stormtrak are a special breed Reviews
  3. These were SA’s best selling SUVs in January news
  4. Hamilton breaks silence with social media post Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Pocket-friendly VW T-Cross Comfortline is pick of the bunch Reviews

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song