Lego Technic unveils new 1,432-piece McLaren F1 car

Lego is giving racing fans something to cheer about with the release of its new Technic McLaren F1 car. Set to go on sale from March 1, this 1,432-piece model carries the team's iconic papaya livery and features design cues from the soon-to-be-released 2022 car.

When built, this brick-based McLaren measures more than 13cm in height, 65cm in length and 27cm in breadth, so it goes without saying that you'll need a decent amount of space on your bookshelf to park it. The good thing about these proportions is that Lego has been able to engineer an impressive amount of detail into the kit, including a modelled V6 engine with moving pistons, fully functional steering, suspension and a differential lock.