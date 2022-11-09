Features

Bubbles and Bugattis meet in exclusive champagne cases

Owners can reimagine their own vehicle, or explore new creations and designs

09 November 2022 - 07:53 By Motor News Reporter
A bespoke champagne case is sculptured to look like the brand’s high-end models.
Image: Supplied

Bugatti, in partnership with Champagne Carbon, has launched the La Bouteille Sur Mesure, a one-of-a-kind wine bottle case inspired by the design of Bugatti’s top models.

Customers can get a case that looks like the Chiron, Divo, Mistral or Bolide.

It consists of three customisable main pillars: the Bugatti-inspired sculptural case, a Champagne Carbon handcrafted carbon fibre bottle and the finest champagne that rests within.

Buyers have the ability to reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs should they wish to. Each La Bouteille Sur Mesure champagne case contains elements of its inspired model.

In 2019 a champagne was created to celebrate the first anniversary of the Chiron Super Sport 300+1 becoming the first production car to break the 482.8km/h barrier.
Image: Supplied

This near-infinite level of customisation extends to the carbon-fibre bottle nestled inside, with exclusive materials available for its finishing, including the world’s first photoluminescent forged carbon-fibre bottle.

Each case crafted by Bugatti partner IXO takes no less than 150 hours to manufacture using 314 individual sheets of prepreg carbon fibre — the same material found in Bugatti’s hyper sports cars — and has technology such as the option of installing an automatic solid-state thermodynamic cooling cell, together with 14 high-end fans circulating cool air within the case, to ensure the precious champagne is kept at the perfect temperature.

The Bouteille Sur Mesure case opens and closes at the push of a stainless-steel button, and a thrifty mounting system firmly fixes the bottle. An automatic solid-state thermodynamic cooling cell can optionally be installed to ensure the champagne stays at the perfect temperature.

Champagne Carbon is the official supplier to Formula One, and in 2018 it became the official champagne partner to Bugatti.

Their first product was the ƎB.01 of 2018, marking the 110th anniversary of Bugatti with a 2002 vintage made from 90% chardonnay and 10% pinot noir. In 2019, the ƎB.02 was created to celebrate the first anniversary of the Chiron Super Sport 300+1 becoming the first production car to break the 482.8km/h barrier.

In 2021 came the La Bouteille Noire, a 15l bottle that pours up to 150 glasses of the house’s finest vintage champagnes. The encasement was an exclusive, handcrafted carbon-fibre sculptural representation of Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire model.

These highly individualised and luxurious bottles and cases will be the perfect match to every customer’s hyper sports car, said Bugatti.

Champagne Carbon is the official supplier to Formula One and in 2018 it became the official champagne partner to Bugatti. Picture: SUPPLIED
