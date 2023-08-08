Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

08 August 2023 - 13:57 By Ignition TV
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer choose a reliable car under the R200,000 mark. They also compare the popular Toyota Hilux Legend to the Ford Ranger Wildtrak and advise a viewer on what to do with a parts-hungry Audi A4 1.8T. 

