Motor companies seek vegan solutions for car interiors
Sugar cane, olive trees, fishing nets and even volcanic rock can be found in modern vehicle interiors
Image: Supplied
Leather, suede, platinum and chrome were previously considered luxurious in cars. Today it’s more about sustainability and recyclable waste and plant-based materials have started making their way into cabins.
For example, Ford is working on repurposing olive tree waste to complement plastic in its cars. The material is found to have the perfect combination of properties in durability and lightness.
The prototype parts consist of 40% olive tree fibres and 60% recycled polypropylene plastic, with the mixture heated and injection moulded into the shape of the required part. Ford has previously pioneered a mix of plant and plastics such as soybean-based foam seats and headrests, including yoghurt cups — in the Ford Mustang Mach-E boot insert. Recycled ocean fishing nets are creatively used in wiring harness clips in the Ford Bronco Sport.
“We need to embrace the host of materials Mother Nature gives us and employ them to their best advantage,” said a Ford press statement.
Other materials finding their way into car interiors include bamboo, hemp and cork.
BMW started fusing olive leaves as skin tone for leather upholstery and eucalyptus wood inserts as interior décor in the BMW i3 in 2013 and Land Rover has a line of leather-free vegan materials developed to outfit its range of models. The British brand is also big on Kvadrat, a textile which comprises 30% wool and 70% polyester, to cover its vehicles' cushy seats.
Dinamica Suede cloth is another example. This suede-mimicking microfibre is found in various car brands and is made from recycled plastic bottles. Swedish brand Volvo says at least 25% of the plastics used in new models it will launch by 2025 will be made from recycled materials.
Toyota makes a seat cushion material that uses glycol from renewable sugar cane, while Hyundai sources ground volcanic rock to form the support pillar coverings of its sedans.
