Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

08 March 2024 - 08:08 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they look for a reliable family vehicle under R200,000. They also discuss whether a high mileage Honda HR-V is a sound used buy, and advise a viewer who needs to replace the battery in his BMW X5.

WATCH | Esther Mahlangu’s art comes alive in animated BMW i5 paintwork

BMW again collaborates with South African artist to create a high-tech Art Car
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | 'Sold in 60 Seconds' premieres on Ignition TV

'Sold in 60 Seconds' is a new show airing on Ignition TV.
Motoring
22 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV takes a 2024 BMW XM to the drag strip

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he takes the BMW XM drag racing at Cape Town's Killarney Raceway.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gresini's Marquez looking for answers in 2024 Motorsport
  2. Rivian presents new smaller and less expensive R2 and R3 models New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide Features
  4. Horner confident Verstappen will see out Red Bull contract Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court