Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they look for a reliable family vehicle under R200,000. They also discuss whether a high mileage Honda HR-V is a sound used buy, and advise a viewer who needs to replace the battery in his BMW X5.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they look for a reliable family vehicle under R200,000. They also discuss whether a high mileage Honda HR-V is a sound used buy, and advise a viewer who needs to replace the battery in his BMW X5.
WATCH | Esther Mahlangu’s art comes alive in animated BMW i5 paintwork
WATCH | 'Sold in 60 Seconds' premieres on Ignition TV
WATCH | Ignition TV takes a 2024 BMW XM to the drag strip
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos