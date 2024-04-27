Motorsport

Home-hero Marquez seizes pole at Spanish GP

27 April 2024 - 14:00 By Reuters
This is Marquez's first pole with the satellite Ducati team Gresini Racing, having switched from Honda ahead of this season.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez claimed pole position for his home Spanish Grand Prix after edging Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing and championship leader Jorge Martin in a wet qualifying session on Saturday.

This is the 31-year-old's first pole with the satellite Ducati team Gresini Racing, having switched from Honda ahead of this season. It also takes his overall career pole haul to 93, with the previous pole coming at the Portuguese GP in March last year.

“Super happy especially because it's the first pole position with Gresini ... Step-by-step I have more and more confidence. So, yeah, we have to keep the focus ... But starting on pole position, the target is to finish on the podium,” Marquez said.

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia finished seventh at the Circuito de Jerez.

Spanish rookie Pedro Acosta, 19, looked on course to grab a fairy-tale pole but was bumped out after a late crash in Q2. The Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider will start 10th on Sunday.

South Africa's Brad Binder qualified fourth.

The sprint will take place later on Saturday.

