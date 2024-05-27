This year, said Kuschke, the focus will be on pre-World War 2 cars, dating from the late 1930s to the vintage era. Several fascinating examples will line up in the Zwartkops pits focusing on the rounded shapes that became popular in the mid to late 1930s. These shapes also extended to the late 1940s as most manufacturers continued existing pre-war models well after World War 2 ended in 1945.
It's all systems go for this year's Cars in the Park on August 4
Image: Supplied
The countdown to South Africa’s biggest classic car event has begun.
On August 4 the 42nd Cars in the Park will take place at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria and the signs are the event will be bigger and better than ever.
“Cars in the Park is just more than two months away and it’s all systems go for another wonderful event,” said Frik Kraamwinkel, chief organiser of the event run by the Pretoria Old Motor Club (POMC).
“We will cater for more than 2,500 classic and special interest vehicles at Zwartkops and we expect more than 10,000 visitors. There will be a number of special interest events we will celebrate in the classic car world and our annual show will highlight many of these.”
For many classic car lovers the standout feature of the 2024 Cars in the Park will be the 60th celebration of the Ford Mustang. The Mustang legend keeps growing every year and at Zwartkops on August 4 visitors can expect to see examples of the iconic models that made the Mustang such a legend in South Africa over the past six decades.
The first Mustang went on sale in America in April 1964 and became the fastest-selling new car in history. It was launched globally as a 1965 model and in that year South Africans saw the first examples of Ford’s pony car, which was only available in left-hand drive as a special import.
Image: Supplied
The first right-hand drive Mustangs became available 50 years later and since then Mustang fever has been sky-high in this country. Many left-hand drive models were privately imported and some special models, such as the Shelby examples from the late 1960s, are expected at Zwartkops on August 4.
A number of other marques are celebrating special anniversaries this year, notably Porsche with its equally iconic 911 series. Porsche first showed the car in Frankfurt, Germany, badged as a 901 model in 1963 but it went on sale in 1964 as a 911.
A small number of South African enthusiasts were able to purchase specially imported examples of this standout sports car, so fans can look forward to a full sweep of classic Porsche 911 models at this year’s Cars in the Park.
Fiat is one of the oldest car brands in the world and this year the famous Italian brand celebrates 125 years since the company was formed in 1899 by Giovanni Agnelli. Fiats have long enjoyed a special place in the hearts of local enthusiasts and Fiat club members are organising some special models from the company’s history for August 4.
In the pit area at Zwartkops, the Pretoria Old Motor Club traditionally assembles a display of special interest vehicles under the guidance of long-standing POMC member Emil Kuschke.
Image: Supplied
This year, said Kuschke, the focus will be on pre-World War 2 cars, dating from the late 1930s to the vintage era. Several fascinating examples will line up in the Zwartkops pits focusing on the rounded shapes that became popular in the mid to late 1930s. These shapes also extended to the late 1940s as most manufacturers continued existing pre-war models well after World War 2 ended in 1945.
The POMC membership has a strong focus on earlier cars in South Africa’s motoring history and it will be fascinating for visitors to see motor cars from America, England and Europe dating back more than 100 years and comparing them with modern supercars which will also be on display at Zwartkops.
“We have again received requests from more than 100 car clubs for specific display areas and the fascinating aspect of the clubs’ displays is they showcase members’ cars which are often very old, sometime dating back to the 1920s and earlier, through to the modern era. A good example of this is the Mercedes-Benz Club,” said Kraamwinkel.
“The motor clubs have shown tremendous support for our show and we are aware of their importance to the old car movement.”
However, the unique aspect of Cars in the Park is ordinary non-club owners of classic cars built more than 30 years ago are also invited to showcase their cars on August 4. Drivers of classic cars and one passenger will be admitted free of charge to the show and traditionally this policy has seen all sorts of weird and wonderful classic cars turning up at the event — some immaculate, others in a delightfully scruffy state of presentation.
Image: Supplied
“Every year we see cars that have been recently unearthed in an old barn or garage and brought out specially for Cars in the Park. So even regular visitors to our annual show over the past 40-something years can look forward to seeing newly discovered classics they have never seen before.”
Over the years, Cars in the Park has grown to be a wonderful family day of entertainment, even for people new to the classic car scene. This year there will be close to 140 stalls selling everything from full-sized motor cars to model cars, clothing, books, tools and novelties. There will also be live music, special children's entertainment and plenty of food and drink on offer.
A highlight of this year’s show will be a special rally stage run on the Zwartkops karting circuit in the heart of the show area.
The grounds at Zwartkops Raceway, on the R55 near Laudium, west of Pretoria, will be open to receive classic cars from 6am on August 4 and enthusiasts wanting to show their classics are advised to have their cars on show by 8.30am.
The gates for the public open at 8.30am and this year tickets will be available from iTickets at R120 for adults while children under 12 will be admitted free of charge. Adult tickets at the gate will cost R140.
For more information visit the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s website.
