Politics

‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote rigging’ claims

27 May 2024 - 10:49 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is unfazed by complaints against her after she accused the ANC of 'vote rigging'. File photo.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is unfazed by complaints against her after she accused the ANC of 'vote rigging'. File photo.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

The MK Party’s (MKP) Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is unfazed by complaints against her of breaching the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) code of conduct after she accused the ANC of “vote rigging” days away from Wednesday’s elections. 

Zuma-Sambudla published videos of voting material stored in Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal and Hammarsdale, Mpumalanga, alleging the ANC was stealing votes at the weekend. No voting took place at the weekend.

The IEC clarified the voting material seen in the viral videos were at the commission’s storage sites in Chesterville and Hammarsdale for special votes on Monday.

Despite the commission’s explanation, Zuma-Sambudla was adamant the ANC was involved in the IEC’s plans. 

“The ANC of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa has already started stealing votes in KwaZulu-Natal. Stop lying, we are not fools. We are not your children. When you [IEC] decided to be a political party we told you we would treat you as such,” she said.

Many people, including independent election analyst Michael Atkins, raised concerns about Zuma-Sambudla being in breach of the Electoral Act. The act stipulates : “No candidate should publish false information about other candidates or parties.” 

She, however, was not concerned about the complaint. 

“It’s OK if I’m in breach. I’ll rather be in breach than silent. If you are honest with yourself the IEC is in breach of free and fair elections,” Zuma-Sambudla said. 

“No cases opened against me shall prosper. The IEC must account. I am not scared of any of you or any threats.” 

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the commission was contemplating taking action against the MKP.

“We wish to clarify that the videos depict our planned logistical arrangements and storage of election materials as we prepare for the first day of special voting on May 27. These are legitimate and authorised arrangements for the distribution of ballot papers and other bulk material,” the IEC said. 

“The commission is contemplating measures against the party and the individuals involved as such obstruction to election activities should not be tolerated. This conduct violates the code of conduct and other electoral prescripts.”

The debate continues on social media:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IEC contemplates taking action against 'vote rigging' accusers

The Electoral Commission on Sunday said it was concerned by videos circulating on social media posted by MK Party supporters alleging vote rigging in ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Nothing is more important than securing the credibility of the election

Political parties and the IEC must do everything possible to ensure the outcome is believable
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

IEC is preparing for ‘a massive election’

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is preparing for an increased voter turnout on Wednesday when the country holds the most contested general ...
News
1 day ago

DA in KZN opens criminal case against ANC's Bheki Mtolo over removal of election posters

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has opened a criminal case with the police in Howick against the ANC’s Bheki Mtolo for the alleged removal of its election ...
Politics
2 days ago

Don’t wipe small parties off the electoral map

When registered voters make the short journey from their homes or places of work to their voting station on Wednesday, two of the ballot papers they ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Family meeting: Ramaphosa trumpets success stories on the eve of elections

President calls on all South Africans to participate in Elections 2024
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘MK Party approached me to join them but I am born into the ANC,’ says ... Politics
  3. Two MK Party members fatally shot in Katlehong Politics
  4. 'Too close to elections': eNCA on not broadcasting Zuma interview Politics
  5. IEC contemplates taking action against 'vote rigging' accusers Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...