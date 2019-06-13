FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Renault Megane RS 300 is not your everyday hot hatch

When you get stuck behind a Volkswagen Golf TCR and a Hyundai i30 N you know you are in something rather special. Either that or the drivers of these two performance hatches should have just pulled over and walked home.

The site of this unofficial hot-hatch battle was the hill route of the Millbrook vehicle testing ground in the UK. The car trapped behind its German and Korean rivals was the new Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy. Traditionally, the Megane RS has been less than friendly on public roads, but in this environment it was nothing short of excellent. This will be good news to those eagerly awaiting its arrival in SA in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Pull away and the torque steer is bad, but the Megane RS and its little brother, the Clio RS, have always had this issue. It’s almost become part of their character — like bits falling off an Alfa Romeo. Floor it and be prepared to fight really hard with the steering wheel. But then, as the revs come down, you can concentrate on attacking the corner and the Trophy gets on with the job.

Watching the two cars ahead braking early (yes, it was probably the drivers and not the cars holding me up) gave me time to appreciate the directness of the steering, the solid feel of the manual gearbox and something that is not as normal as it used to be these days: feedback from the road beneath me.