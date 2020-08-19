FIRST DRIVE | Limited range, high price makes the 2020 Mini Cooper SE a tough sell

You are looking at the cheapest fully-electric new car on sale in the country. But take that with a squirt of sanitiser, because the R642,000 basic asking price of the Mini Hatch Cooper SE is bound to induce a grimace on the faces of most South African consumers at present.

It is the most expensive three-door Mini you can have, ahead of the John Cooper Works (JCW) at R600,000 on the dot.

But we really ought not to be surprised at such a lofty entrance fee. The realm of battery-powered mobility remains, in our country, a niche for the well-heeled. And it will stay that way until the technology is democratised. How? First, and most obviously, by way of more affordable offerings.

Imagine an electric car in the A-segment category, for example, like the Volkswagen E-Up! which is not sold here. Yes, they really did keep the exclamation mark in the title. Our national energy parastatal needs to gets its house in order. Not only by keeping the lights on, but by developing charging infrastructure that would make usage of an electric car viable in the real world.

Manufacturers also need incentives to pursue the avenue more vigorously. Shoppers need a sweetener that would compel them to ditch internal combustion too. Anyway, these are sentiments that you would have no doubt read in opinion columns before.

For now, we can all agree that the evolution is an exciting one – a point that was affirmed brilliantly by the road-shredding Porsche Taycan we reviewed here last month. And there is much to admire about the plug-in Cooper SE too, even though it is beset by certain impediments.