South Africa

Joburg sex worker killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi awaits psych evaluation

08 May 2024 - 12:37
Sifiso Mkhwanazi murdered six Johannesburg sex workers. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who lured six sex workers to a panelbeating workshop in central Johannesburg where he tied them up, raped them and strangled them, is yet to be admitted at Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital for risk assessment. 

He briefly appeared on Wednesday at the Johannesburg high court, sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court, but his matter was postponed pending an evaluation and outstanding pre-sentencing reports. 

Mkhwanazi was previously referred to a psychiatric hospital for risk assessment, given the violence with which the women were killed and the pattern.

Prosecutor Leswikane Mashabela told the court arrangements for him to be admitted to the hospital had been made. He said on March 22 he received an email from the acting head of the forensic unit indicating they were willing to assist the court, but the assessment would only start on May 20.

“They are requesting that to facilitate processes, this matter be postponed to May 17 so the court can make an order to that effect so that on May 20 the investigating officer can take the accused to hospital,” Mashabela told the court.

The probation officer was also continuing consultation with Mkhwanazi. 

She said she is halfway” he said.

One victim impact report was complete and two are outstanding, Mashabela said. 

In March, judge Cassim Moosa found Mkhwanazi guilty of six counts of murder, six counts of rape, six counts of defeating the administration of justice, one of possession of ammunition and one of unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday Moosa said given the circumstances raised by the prosecutor, the case would not continue until the outstanding matters were finalised. 

TimesLIVE 

