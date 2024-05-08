South Africa

POLL | Should e-hailing companies do more to ensure drivers don't harm customers?

08 May 2024 - 11:49 By TimesLive
E-hailing company Bolt is in the red after one of its drivers stabbed a customer. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Simpson33

For people who dread driving or are wary about using traditional public transport but prefer commuting, e-hailing services are useful, but with recent horror stories about users being harmed by drivers, customers are becoming apprehensive about the services.

E-hailing service Bolt had to immediately block a driver after he allegedly stabbed two women passengers during an altercation in Cape Town.

The driver was transporting the women in Table View at the weekend when they apparently had an argument over where they would be dropped off.

NGO Women for Change said the driver allegedly started hitting one of his passengers in the front seat. The women fled when the driver stopped. However, he pursued them on foot and allegedly stabbed two of them.

An image shared on social media showed two women on the ground, one with a gaping wound on her back.

Bolt confirmed being aware of the incident and on Tuesday described it as “completely unacceptable”.

“On learning of the incident, we immediately took action to block the driver from the platform while an investigation is conducted. The safety and wellbeing of our riders are our top priorities and we do not tolerate behaviour that compromises their safety or security,” said Sandra Buyole, PR manager for Africa at Bolt.

Another Bolt driver, Emmanuel Mudau, 27, was convicted in February on four counts of rape, four of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It emerged in court that he joined Bolt as a driver in January 2022 and the first rape occurred eight days after he started. The second and third happened weeks apart.

TimesLIVE

