Loeb wins fifth Dakar stage, Al-Attiyah stays on top overall

Sebastien Loeb won the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally in Peru on Friday while Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah extended his overall lead.

Frenchman Loeb, a nine times world rally champion, beat Al-Attiyah by more than 10 minutes after the 519 km timed stage from Tacna to the city of Arequipa.

It was Loeb's second stage victory of this year's edition in a privately-entered Peugeot, after he was also fastest on the second day, and moved him up to fifth overall but 40 minutes off the lead.

Twice Dakar winner Al-Attiyah, in an SA-built Toyota Hilux, increased his lead over second-placed Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel, driving an X-raid Mini, to 24 minutes and 42 seconds with Spaniard Nani Roma (Mini) third.

Thirteen times champion Peterhansel finished fourth in the stage, 16 minutes behind the Qatari.