Alonso wins rain-soaked 24 Hours of Daytona for Wayne Taylor Racing

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso won the rain-shortened 24 Hours of Daytona, overhauling Felipe Nasr two laps from the eventual finish on Sunday.

The Spaniard became only the third Formula One champion to win the race, joining Phil Hill (1964) and Mario Andretti (1972).

"It’s amazing,” Alonso told NBCSN. "Just an amazing experience with this team, from the test and now the race – a perfect execution of the race.

"Very different conditions and we’ve been competitive in everything – dry, wet, night and day. Really happy for the team and all the guys."

Alonso, who retired from Formula One racing after the 2018 season, said the victory would rank very high among all his accomplishments.

"To win this kind of endurance racing at iconic places like Daytona means a lot," he said. "With zero experience and background in endurance before (last year) it’s quite a big thing."

Already the winner of last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 37-year-old Alonso will attempt to complete the Triple Crown of motorsports by capturing the Indy 500 in May.