Motorsport

Ferrari and McLaren ready to sign new F1 agreement

17 July 2020 - 16:42 By Reuters
Sparks fly behind Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren F1 Team MCL35 Renault during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 17, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary.
Sparks fly behind Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren F1 Team MCL35 Renault during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 17, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ferrari and McLaren, historically Formula One's two most successful teams, signalled on Friday they were ready to sign a new 'Concorde Agreement' governing the sport's future.

The current commercial agreement, setting out the terms under which teams race and the share of revenues, expires at the end of 2020 and the new one will run to 2026.

“As far as Ferrari, we are ready to sign. We would like to sign it I think even quite soon,” team boss Mattia Binotto told a video news conference at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“Looking ahead with clarity is important. So some are ready to sign,” he added.

“I think we are as well happy, because we know that F1 has understood the importance of the role of Ferrari in Formula One. That for us was key and so we are satisfied from that.”

The agreement is named after the original 1981 deal that was negotiated at the Paris Place de la Concorde headquarters of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said the new agreement secured “a strong basis for the sustainability, growth and success of Formula One and all its stakeholders.

“McLaren Racing is fully committed to Formula One and we are ready to sign this new agreement imminently,” added the American.

The 2020 season started in Austria this month after the original opener in Australia in March was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Formula One chairman Chase Carey said in May that negotiations over a new Concorde Agreement were on the back burner due to a crisis that has hit the teams and sport financially.

Major rule changes due next year have been postponed to 2022 but a $145m (roughly R2.42bn) budget cap will come in next season.

Formula One wants to create a more level playing field to improve competition, reduce costs and provide a fairer distribution of revenues.

Ferrari have historically enjoyed special payments as well as the ability to veto changes they deem to be against their interests.

Racing Point principal Otmar Szafnauer, whose independent team are closely allied to world champions Mercedes, indicated there were still some details to be ironed out.

“I don't think we're that far off having something that we can all sign,” he told reporters. “There's still a few talking points which I think will happen in the short term.”

READ MORE

SA's Brad Binder third quickest in MotoGP practice

KTM rider just over one-tenth off first place on the eve of his MotoGP debut.
Motoring
48 minutes ago

Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Hungarian GP practice

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton started his bid for an eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory by leading Mercedes team mate Valtteri ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Lando Norris went home to see specialists after Styrian GP

McLaren's Lando Norris said he was ready for Hungary after returning to England to see a specialist for the muscle pain he suffered during last ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months news
  2. Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA news
  3. AA #ExtendtheLicence petition expected to exceed 20,000 signatures this week news
  4. Everything you need to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross New Models
  5. These were the 15 fastest-selling used vehicles in June Features

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X