Motorsport

Three MotoGP races cancelled due to pandemic, one added in Europe

31 July 2020 - 14:13 By Reuters
The Thai Grand Prix has been struck off the 2020 MotoGP race calendar.
The Thai Grand Prix has been struck off the 2020 MotoGP race calendar.
Image: Mirco Lazzari/Getty Images

MotoGP races in Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia this year have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic but one more race will be added to the calendar and will be held in Europe in November, MotoGP announced on Friday.

A number of races have been axed this season due to the new coronavirus outbreak, including the Qatar, Dutch, German, Finnish, British, Australian, Japanese, Italian and American rounds.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, OR Thailand Grand Prix and Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2020,” MotoGP said in a joint statement with the governing FIM and teams' association IRTA.

“After the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, another race weekend will take place from the 20th to the 22nd of November at a venue in Europe, becoming the 2020 season finale.”

The host venue in Europe has not yet been decided and will be confirmed on August 10.

The season restarted earlier this month with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain. The country will host seven races as part of the revised European calendar while four more circuits are set to host double-headers.

Promoter Dorna Sports added that the Thai Grand Prix will remain on the MotoGP calendar until at least 2026 and that they had started work on discussing possible dates for races in Argentina and Malaysia next year.

Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha leads the world championship standings after winning the first two races in Jerez while Maverick Vinales of Yamaha is second, 10 points behind.

Defending champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda is yet to open his account after crashing in the season-opening race and missing the second race after failing to recover from surgery to a broken arm.

READ MORE

Quartararo dominates again to win Andalucia MotoGP

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo won for the second straight week at Jerez on Sunday as he dominated the Andalucia MotoGP while bikes crashed and broke ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Marc Marquez out of Andalucia MotoGP

World champion Marc Marquez will not start the Andalucia MotoGP in Jerez after dropping out of qualifying on Saturday four days after an operation on ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Pol Espargaro signs for Honda for 2021 in place of Alex Marquez

Spaniard Pol Espargaro has signed a two-year deal to race for MotoGP champions Repsol Honda from 2021 when Marc Marquez's brother Alex will move to ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Nissan Navara engine overhaul turns nasty Features
  2. New BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé get a final shakedown at the Sachsenring New Models
  3. WATCH | Unique Ford Ranger honours legacy of Nelson Mandela news
  4. REVIEW | 2020 BMW X5 M50i offers near 'M Competition' performance at a keener ... Reviews
  5. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X