Motorsport

Pol Espargaro signs for Honda for 2021 in place of Alex Marquez

13 July 2020 - 12:44 By Reuters
Pol Espargaro has signed a two-year deal to race for MotoGP champions Repsol Honda from 2021 when Marc Marquez's brother Alex will move to the LCR team in place of Britain's Cal Crutchlow.
Pol Espargaro has signed a two-year deal to race for MotoGP champions Repsol Honda from 2021 when Marc Marquez's brother Alex will move to the LCR team in place of Britain's Cal Crutchlow.
Image: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Spaniard Pol Espargaro has signed a two-year deal to race for MotoGP champions Repsol Honda from 2021 when Marc Marquez's brother Alex will move to the LCR team in place of Britain's Cal Crutchlow, Honda said on Monday.

The 2020 MotoGP season has yet to start, with the first race scheduled for Spain's Jerez circuit this weekend without spectators.

Alex Marquez, who won Moto2 last year, will debut with Repsol Honda in MotoGP this season before switching to the satellite LCR outfit with his contract extended to the end of 2022.

The moves had been widely signalled within the sport, with KTM already announcing Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira as replacement for Espargaro at their factory team.

"HRC would like to extend their thanks to Cal Crutchlow for his diligent and tireless work since joining HRC in 2015," Honda added.

"With three wins and 12 podiums, the British rider has been a valuable asset on and off track - a constant source of excellent feedback for the engineers and a key part of developing the Honda RC213V in recent years."

MORE

Renault protest legality of Racing Point cars

The Renault Formula One team lodged an official protest questioning the legality of the Racing Point cars after their rivals' strong showing in ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

World champion Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 at Styrian GP

World champion Lewis Hamilton won Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix as Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished second
Motoring
20 hours ago

Charles Leclerc apologises to Ferrari for collision with Vettel

Charles Leclerc apologised to Ferrari and his team mate Sebastian Vettel on Sunday after causing a first-lap collision that put both drivers out of ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | America's 480km/h Tuatara sports car in flame-spitting action New Models
  2. Mercedes shows the high-tech interior of new S-Class New Models
  3. Three used cars that have increased in value during lockdown Features
  4. AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence news
  5. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X