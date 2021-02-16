Ricciardo launches one car and has eyes on another

Daniel Ricciardo showed off McLaren's new Formula One car on Monday but the Australian also had his eye on something from his boss's private collection.

The 31-year-old, who joined team mate Lando Norris in pulling the wraps off the papaya and blue car in an online launch, has joined from Renault on a three-year contract and as a proven winner.

He stood on the podium twice last year, winning a bet that obliged then-Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul to get a tattoo of his driver's choice.

The inking has yet to happen, and Abiteboul has since left Renault, but Ricciardo's thoughts have turned already to his new situation and what he might wager with McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“Only a couple of hours ago we were having some lunch with Zak and he mentioned something about him hating needles,” the Australian told reporters ahead of the presentation.

“So I can't see the tattoo thing happening with Zak but we'll think of something else. I know he's got a pretty good car collection, so maybe we could just bet for one of his cars or something.”