Motorsport

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for Covid-19 violation

24 February 2021 - 08:09 By Reuters
Team owner Chip Ganassi and Ross Chastain, driver of the #42 McDonald's Chevrolet, at Daytona International Speedway on February 21 2021. Ganassi was penalised for allowing a 'non-essential individual' into a restricted area.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR suspended team owner Chip Ganassi for a violation of Covid-19 protocols at the Daytona International Speedway last weekend.

He also was fined $30,000 (roughly R437,484).

NASCAR said Ganassi, 62, was penalised for allowing a “non-essential individual” into a restricted area.

Pending an appeal, Ganassi will serve his suspension this weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series event at Homestead Miami Speedway.

Chip Ganassi Racing will be allowed to enter its two cars - the No. 1 Chevrolet for driver Kurt Busch and the No 42 Chevy for Ross Chastain - in Sunday’s event.

