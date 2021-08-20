Motorsport

Kobayashi puts Toyota on pole for the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans

20 August 2021 - 07:47 By Reuters
Toyota Gazoo Racing will start the 89th Le Mans 24 Hours from pole position after locking out the front row to make Hypercar history at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
Toyota Gazoo Racing will start the 89th Le Mans 24 Hours from pole position after locking out the front row to make Hypercar history at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
Image: Toyota

Kamui Kobayashi put Toyota's number seven car on pole position for the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Thursday, as the Japanese driver attempts to finally shrug off his jinx in the endurance race.

Kobayashi has taken four poles in five years at the Sarthe circuit in north-west France, with Toyota's number eight car taking the other in 2018, but has yet to win the biggest prize in sportscar racing.

The number eight Toyota, with Kobayashi's compatriot Kazuki Nakajima, has won for the past three years and will start the 89th edition of the race from second on the grid on Saturday afternoon.

Thursday's half-hour hyperpole shootout was ultimately a battle between the two factory Toyota GR010 hybrid hypercars, with Kobayashi fastest in 3:23.900 seconds and New Zealander Brendon Hartley 0.295 slower.

"We were not really confident because it's so easy to [make a] mistake when you push so hard," said Kobayashi, the outright track record holder who shares the car with Britain's Mike Conway and Argentina's Jose-Maria Lopez.

"I think the car's really good, the team did a great effort."

Alpine took third place with Frenchman Nicolas Lapierre in the number 36 car and the number 708 Glickenhaus Racing entry with compatriot Olivier Pla at the wheel was fourth.

The hyperpole qualifying format was first introduced last year and features the six quickest teams in each class, or five in the case of the top hypercar category.

READ MORE

Malaysian MotoGP cancelled and replaced by second Misano race

MotoGP announced on Thursday the cancellation of the Malaysian Grand Prix for the second year in a row, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

SA rookies Aberdein and Perel tackle the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place this coming weekend, August 21-22. No fewer than 62 teams will compete in the 89th edition of the famous ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes-Benz is leaving Formula E after 2022

Formula E champions Mercedes will withdraw from the all-electric series at the end of the Gen2 era in 2022 to concentrate on Formula One, the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer vs dealer in Nissan Navara engine dispute Features
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Audi RS6 Avant is an everyday family sports car Reviews
  4. Petrol price expected to rise, but diesel price should fall in September, says ... news
  5. The new 2022 Nissan Z is a blast from the past New Models

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top