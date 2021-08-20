A look at some of the people we spoke to 100 days into lockdown: Where are they now?

Speaking to TimesLIVE this week, Zama said Covid-19 and all the precautions that she and her husband had tried to apply, have affected her daughter's personality. Usthandile Zama is now 13 months old.

“With [our second child] Vukona, he was friendly. At two months old we were already taking him to church with us and there, he would be bounced off other people in church. With Usthandile, it's different. She is always with me or her dad because of Covid and so, she isn't open to other people. She isn't used to them because she only [spends time with] us,” said Zama.

“Even now, when her brothers go out to play, she sticks with us and does not want to go play outside,” she said.