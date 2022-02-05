Hamilton breaks silence with social media post

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton broke his silence on Saturday with his first social media post since last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Briton, who hadn't spoken publicly since a broadcast interview immediately after he lost the title in controversial circumstances to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, put up a post on his Instagram account after a near two-month hiatus.

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver uploaded a photograph of himself at what appeared to be the Grand Canyon in the US with the caption; "I've been gone. Now I'm back!"

Hamilton, winner of a record 103 races, had been on course to clinch an unprecedented eighth title with victory in last year's season-ending race at the Yas Marina track.

But an ad-hoc change to the safety car rules by race director Michael Masi in an attempt to create a last-lap showdown between the title rivals gave Verstappen, on fresher tyres, the opportunity to make the decisive pass.